HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Initially charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, 49-year-old William Bosley Jr., a mixed martial arts trainer from Fayette County, faces additional similar counts related to another alleged incident.

Investigators claim Bosley began to text a 14-year-old who was training at his facility about her body, requesting naked photos of the victim to see how her diet was progressing. Bosley allegedly got into the shower with the victim and touched her inappropriately. The victim told state troopers she repeatedly told Bosley, “No.”

Bosley was arrested and charged with multiple sexual assault and other related counts.

After the latest charges, troopers raided Bosley’s home and discovered multiple weapons. As a former convict, Bosley is not allowed to own any guns.

Investigators say Bosley had sex several times with a 15-year-old girl he was training. Bosley allegedly requested sexual favors in exchange for training time and to line up MMA fights for the victim.

The victim claims Bosley sent her sexually explicit videos of himself.

Bosley remains free on $100,000 bond. His preliminary hearing on all charges is scheduled for mid-January.