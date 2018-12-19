Filed Under:Benny Ortega, Gov. Tom Wolf

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued his first act of clemency in more than two years, commuting a drug dealer’s life sentence.

Sixty-year-old Benny Ortega had already served 22 years in prison for selling marijuana and cocaine. He now must serve a year in a state halfway house before being released into the community.

A spokesman for the governor says Ortega had taken steps toward rehabilitating himself and that the governor viewed his sentence as “egregious and inhumane.”

The commutation is Wolf’s first since 2016 and only the governor’s third since taking office in 2015.

For inmates sentenced to life in prison in Pennsylvania, there is no parole. Commutation is the only path to release.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s