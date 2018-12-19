Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials confirm the City of Pittsburgh paid the bar bill the night undercover Pittsburgh Police officers got into a brawl with members of a motorcycle club.

Surveillance video shows four undercover Pittsburgh Police officers and members of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club getting into a brawl at Kopy’s Bar on the South Side earlier this year.

Two members of the motorcycle club have filed lawsuits against the city, claiming the officers were drunk, aggressive and provoked the brawl. One club member, Frank DeLuca, suffered face and head trauma after being punched in the head repeatedly.

Timothy McNulty, Mayor Peduto’s spokesman, confirmed Wednesday that the city paid the bar bill for the undercover officers the night of the fight.

The four officers involved in the fight have been placed on administrative leave.