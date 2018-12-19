Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More charges have been filed against an alleged serial burglar.

Police arrested 51-year-old Robert Keifer last week.

According to the Observer-Reporter, the new charges were filed on Tuesday.

Keifer is accused of carrying out at least 20 burglaries across the area.

He was wanted in connection with crimes in Brentwood, Bethel Park, Canonsburg, Castle Shannon, Cranberry Township, Mount Lebanon, Peters Township, Scott Township, Shaler and Wexford.

Police were able to identify Keifer as a suspect after surveillance video captured his license plate.

Over the course of the alleged crime spree, Keifer stole nearly $9,000. He also caused damage to several businesses, including breaking plumbing to cause flooding.

He is facing a list of charges, including 15 counts of theft and 23 counts of criminal mischief.

Keifer is being held in the Washington County Jail on $50,000 bond.