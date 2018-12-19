Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s Wednesday and the sun is shining! Enjoy the mild warmup in temperatures this afternoon through Friday because cooler weather returns over the weekend and through Christmas.

That still doesn’t mean we’ll have a white Christmas, though!

Sunny skies prevail Wednesday with clouds building Thursday. Rain sneaks back into our area Thursday evening with a mainly dry Friday morning.

A second round of rain returns Friday night and we could see it mix with some wet snow showers into early Saturday before ending.

So far, Christmas Eve and day look dry for us.

However, the storm that will bring us late week rain could bring travel issues for many on the East Coast leading up to Christmas.

Have a great day!—Kristin Emery