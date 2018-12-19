Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One worker has died following a fire and explosion at a Washington County energy plant last week.

The incident happened at the MarkWest natural gas processing plant around 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Four employees were flown to Pittsburgh-area hospitals – two to UPMC Mercy and two to West Penn.

Jeffery Fisher, 61, died from his injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from MarkWest said there was “an incident near two temporary tanks that were on-site for routine maintenance, resulting in a fire.”

The fire started in a tank, which holds 200 barrels of liquid Ethylene Glycol plus hydrocarbons.

