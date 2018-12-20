Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — Police are looking for two burglary suspects who fired shots at a homeowner in Mount Oliver on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. along Fremont Street.

According to the Mount Oliver Police chief, the homeowner surprised the two suspect in his home, and that’s when they opened fire. They missed the homeowner.

The two suspects escaped after running from the home.

The SWAT team was called in to make sure no one else was inside.

The street has since been reopened to traffic.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.