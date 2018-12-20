Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Jordan, New Orleans Saints, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is regarded by many as one of the better signal callers of this generation. But apparently not in the eyes of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, who claims that Ben isn’t even in his top 5 of QBs that have played in the last decade.

Jordan spoke to reporters Wednesday about Roethlisberger and his talents, but says that there are at least 6 other players in front of Roethlisberger worthy of getting a gold jacket.

Jordan said that the usual suspects top the list, including his teammate Drew Brees as well as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers. The 29-year-old went on to explain that Phillip Rivers and Eli Manning were ahead of Big Ben on the list.

“Well, well… Cam Jordan and Ben Roethlisberger will surely have a chance to discuss this come Sunday in New Orleans. 😉”

The entire Cam Jordan interview can be seen here.

