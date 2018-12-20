Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer driver from West Virginia is now facing charges in a crash that injured nine people last year.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 22 and Rodi Road in Churchill on Nov. 17, 2017.

A tractor-trailer lost its brakes and slammed into nine other vehicles.

Churchill Police said the truck was coming off the Parkway East and going down the hill off the William Penn Highway exit when his brakes failed.

The driver, 55-year-old Paul Taylor, is now facing charges. Police say the truck hadn’t been inspected and Taylor and his wife later admitted to knowing the brakes were bad for weeks.

Watch raw drone footage (courtesy: Perspectrum, LLC) —

Nine people were taken to area hospitals, one of them seriously.

Taylor is facing a list of charges, including recklessly endangering another person, causing a catastrophe, reckless driving and aggravated assault by vehicle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

