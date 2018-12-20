  • KDKA TVOn Air

MORGANTON, N.C. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a dog was tied down and shot more than 100 times with a BB gun in North Carolina.

According to WBTV, the suffering dog was found in a ditch by a Good Samaritan.

Brownie, a 7-year-old Jack Russel mix, has undergone surgery after being shot in the eyes and body.

brownie dog Dog Shot More Than 100 Times With BB Gun, Suspect Sought

(Photo Courtesy: Care for Brownie/GoFundMe)

While Brownie is recovering, his owner says he has been blinded and may also be deaf as a result of being tortured.

Police are now looking for the person responsible.

Christie Fries found the dog in the ditch and posted pictures on social media to help find Brownie’s owner.

“You need to be in jail and rot there,” Christie Fries told WBTV. “To hold a dog down and shoot it in its eyes… that’s uncalled for.”

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with Brownie’s care. As of this posting, the campaign had already exceeded its goal of $7,000.

