GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The first medical marijuana dispensary in Westmoreland County is now open for business.

Solevo Wellness opened its doors on East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg on Thursday.

Up until now, some of the customers there had to drive to the Solevo Wellness center in Squirrel Hill, including a mom whose son takes the drug.

“He has autism, high anxiety, but living five minutes away from this facility is phenomenal,” said April Kopas, the mother of a child with special needs.

In addition to being professionally staffed, Solevo CEO Sam Britz says the facility is extremely secure.

“There’s 44 cameras, two security cards,” said Britz. ‘It’s a cross between a high-end doctor’s office and a Apple store. Everyone is professional, we have a pharmacist on staff.”

This week, the state approved four new dispensaries in southwestern Pennsylvania, located in Aliquippa, Unity Township, New Castle and Johnstown.