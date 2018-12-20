  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A priest in the Greensburg Catholic Diocese who was removed after a credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor will not be prosecuted.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says they received one report of alleged misconduct against Fr. Joseph Bonafed.

However, because of the statute of limitations, he won’t be prosecuted.

joseph bonafed1 Greensburg Priest Accused Of Sex Abuse Will Not Be Prosecuted

(Photo Credit: Greensburg Catholic Diocese)

Fr. Bonafed was removed from the ministry in August after allegations surfaced that the Monessen native and leader of parishes in West Newton and Herminie had inappropriate contact with a child back in the early 1990s

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck releasing a letter stating the claims were made by the alleged victim’s mother.

According to Peck, when the actual alleged victim was interviewed by detectives, that individual’s memory was unclear and statements were inconsistent. The statute of limitation on such a crime also played a role.

Charges have to be filed within two years of the victim’s 18th birthday, which was in 2002.

“Since the prosecution is barred by the statute of limitations and since a successful prosecution is unlikely, I respectfully decline to prosecute the case,” Peck said in a statement.

The diocese has issued the following statement:

“Now that the District Attorney has completed his investigation, the Diocese will follow the next phase of its policy, which is examining the allegation in relation to church law. This is called a canonical investigation, which has already begun. We expect it to be completed quickly.”

