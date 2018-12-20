Filed Under:Fire, Hempfield Township, Local TV, Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person has died following a house fire in Westmoreland County Thursday night.

The fire was first reported a little after 9 p.m. on Courtview Drive in Hempfield Township.

According to emergency officials, one male victim was pulled from the home and rushed to a local hospital.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene of the fire.

KDKA is working to learn the victim’s name and what sparked the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

