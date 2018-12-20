Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON (KDKA) — New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is stepping away from football, and he may never be able to return to the NFL gridiron.

The 27-year-old announced on Twitter Thursday that he was leaving the team with two weeks left in the regular season to focus on his mental health.

“I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level. I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health.”

According to reports, the talented wide out could be dealing with another suspension from the league for violating his reinstatement under the substance abuse policy.

New England released a statement following the announcement.

Suspensions are nothing new for the star receiver who missed two full seasons because of violations and has only participated in 10 games between 2014 and 2018. He was not allowed to play in 2015 or 2016.

Gordon was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 Supplemental Draft. After minimal playing time due to substance abuse policy violations, he was eventually traded to New England on September 9th of 2018.