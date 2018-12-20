Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left practice Thursday with a groin injury.

He is now listed as “limited” on this week’s injury report.

The Steelers are expected to give an update on Friday on whether Smith-Schuster will play on Sunday in New Orleans.

