PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left practice Thursday with a groin injury.

He is now listed as “limited” on this week’s injury report.

The Steelers are expected to give an update on Friday on whether Smith-Schuster will play on Sunday in New Orleans.

