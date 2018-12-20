Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is not only becoming one of the NFL’s top talents, he is also becoming a major part of the Pittsburgh community.

The 2nd-year pro took the time to answer a fan’s direct message on Twitter and visited her grandfather with a jersey and signed football.

“S/O to @TeamJuJu for answering my DM and going out of his way to come meet my Pap as an early Christmas gift. Such a special memory 💛 the look on my paps face was priceless 🥰”