ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA/AP) — Authorities have filed charges against the former chief of the Elizabeth Borough Police Department.

Timothy Butler was placed on administrative leave earlier this month and resigned from his position Tuesday night for what he called “personal reasons.”

He is now facing a long list of charges, including multiple theft, obstruction and prohibited acts.

According to the criminal complaint, Butler admitted to being addicted to heroin. He told police that he became an addict after taking Vicodin, prescribed for neck and back pain.

Investigators say Butler is now accused of stealing drugs from evidence, as well as money from the department.

The criminal complaint reports that he told officials “that any heroin evidence was all gone.”

Police say they found “evidence envelopes or bags originally labeled as having contained controlled substances” while searching Butler’s office. They had been torn open and re-sealed.

Officials say approximately 62 bundles and 2,700 loose stamp bags were found in Butler’s trash can, the criminal complaint says. Additionally, officials say 535 loose stamp bags were found in and around his desk.

The criminal complaint says “these items were all examined and found to be emptied of contents.”

The 42-year-old Butler worked at the department for 19 years and became chief in 2014. He was released after his preliminary arraignment.

Sgt. Garrett Kimmell has taken on the role of Sergeant Officer in Charge of the department.

When KDKA reached out to Elizabeth Borough to confirm the circumstances around the chief’s departure at the time, they said they “would not comment on any ongoing criminal investigation nor any ongoing personnel issue.”

