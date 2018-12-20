PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — There’s a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From marathon prep to holiday hijinks, here’s a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Cocktails with a Conscience: Housing Justice

All residents are invited to learn about the policies in place that contribute to unequal housing opportunities in the city. Six organizations will be on hand to explain what they do in the hosing justice sector and how others can get involved. Oh, and they will be serving cocktails.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Repair the World Workshop, 6022 Broad St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pro Bike + Run 2019 Marathon Training Kick Off Run and Holiday Cookie Exchange

Believe it or not, the Pittsburgh marathon is less than five months away. Join the Pro Bike + Run running group as they kick off training for the 2019 Pittsburgh marathon. But don’t show up empty handed! Bring an assortment of Christmas cookies to exchange with fellow runners.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Southside Riverfront Park

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holiday Hijinks – Murder Mystery Dinner

The only thing better than a murder mystery dinner is a holiday-themed murder mystery dinner. Sit down to enjoy a tasty dinner buffet and then summon your inner Columbo to figure out who is trying to sabotage Santa.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Gaetano’s Banquet Center & Restaurant, 1617 Banksville Road

Admission: $37.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

MoneyBaggYo at XTAZA

Catch Memphis rapper and singer MoneyBagg Yo perform hits from his new album, Reset.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 p.m.- Monday, Dec. 24, 2 a.m.

Where: Xtaza, 1630 Smallman St.

Admission: $45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets