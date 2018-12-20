  • KDKA TVOn Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for travelers. With that in mind, Popeyes has a little pick-me-up for those in need.

The chicken chain released an “Emotional Support Chicken” Tuesday to “provide a good-hearted laugh most need to get through stressful holiday air travel.”

(Photo Courtesy: Popeyes)

“We know holiday travel can be frustrating, and there’s no better way to ease stress than with a box of delicious POPEYES® fried chicken and a good laugh,” said Hope Diaz, CMO of Popeyes. “We appreciate how comforting emotional support animals are and wanted to create our own version. The good news is that our emotional support chicken is permitted to fly without any restrictions – one less worry for busy travelers!”

The carrier for a three-piece tenders meal is available while supplies last. The carrier is safe to bring on planes.

