Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday will end up wet with rain arriving late afternoon and sticking around through the night.
The bulk of the first round of rain will end by Friday morning with a break for a while.
Then, a second round will arrive later Friday and end as some wet snow showers through Saturday morning/midday.
Temperatures stay mild Thursday and Friday in the upper 40s with a 10-degree drop for highs starting Saturday.
Right now, Christmas still looks dry! By the way, this is our final full day of fall 2018 as winter officially arrives Friday at 5:23 p.m.
Have a great day – Kristin Emery