PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is going undercover again.

Earlier this month, he dressed up as a reporter to ask customers at Dick’s Sporting Goods who the NFL’s best receiver is, among other questions.

Well, this time, he’s getting more into the holiday spirit.

Smith-Schuster also recently surprised some children with the Urban Impact young organization.

The kids were shocked to see Smith-Schuster underneath that jolly red suit and beard. He then handed out signed jerseys to all of the excited kids.

(Photo Courtesy: Dick’s Sporting Goods/Urban Impacts)

Smith-Schuster’s jersey is currently the seventh-best selling jersey in the league and the Steelers as a team are No. 2, according to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

