PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’ve been to a Bruegger’s Bagels lately, you should check your credit card statements.

The company says some of its customers’ credit card information was exposed after a data breach. The company has more than a dozen locations in the Pittsburgh area.

The president of Bruegger’s Bagels sent a letter to customers warning them of this data breach. In the letter, the president warns customers that if they visited any of the company-owned locations between August and December, there’s a possibility that their name and credit card information may have been accessed as a result of unauthorized activity.

Among those locations are 13 in the Pittsburgh area. At the end of November, Bruegger’s Bagels identified unusual activity on its network through its information security monitoring processes.

After identifying the issue, the company began working with a cybersecurity firm to determine whether there had been any unauthorized access. A few days later, the firm reported that it detected unauthorized access to its point of sale systems exposing some of its customers’ data.

Bruegger’s officials said the firm was able to contain the breach and ensure that unauthorized access was stopped immediately and that the breach was contained.

If you think your information may have been compromised, customers are being urged to call their credit or debit card company to report unauthorized activity.