NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A cat died in an apartment fire in New Castle late Friday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Vista South Apartments on South Mercer Street near East Reynolds Street.

According to fire officials, a woman in a third-floor apartment left grease on the stove. The grease caught fire and the flames spread to the apartment.

A neighbor heard the woman scream and ran to open the door to the apartment. The neighbor’s cat then ran into the burning apartment.

They were able to pull that cat out of the burning apartment and give it oxygen, but a cat that lived in the burning apartment died.

Six people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. Nobody was hurt.