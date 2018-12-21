Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – The Plum Borough School District has put out a call to the public to help a family that is picking up the pieces after a house fire.

The family has four young children. The district is asking for donations so the kids can still have a Christmas.

According to the district, the children’s interests and sizes are as follows:

Boy – Age 10 /wears size 18-20 Youth Large/ Shoe Size 9/ Interests: Legos and Pokemon

Girl – Age 7 wears size 10-12/ Shoe size 2/ Interests: Pikmi Pops and LOL surprise dolls

Girl – Age 4/ wears 5T/ Shoe size 10.5 or 11/ Interests: Baby Alive Crawling doll/ Pikmi pops

Girl – Age 19 months/ wears size 24 months/ Size 5 diapers/ needs sleepers

Donations can be brought to Pivik Elementary School by 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to Plum EMS, the family was able to safely escape the fire.

However, two cats and a litter of kittens were also in the house when the fire started. EMS provided oxygen to the felines at the scene.

Two cats and three kittens were taken to AVETs, where they made a full recovery.