Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A fire that left one person dead in Westmoreland County has been ruled as an arson.

According to police, the fire was first reported a little after 9 p.m. on Thursday, along Courtview Drive in Hempfield Township.

According to emergency officials, one male victim was pulled from the home and rushed to a local hospital.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene of the fire.

Early Friday morning, officials ruled the fire as an arson and one person is in custody.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details