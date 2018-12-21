Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charges have been filed against two students in connection to a fight at Chartiers Valley High School that was caught on video.

The video shows one girl arguing with then attacking another girl, who appeared to be wearing a hijab.

The student who attacked the other can be heard saying, “You’re lucky you’re from another language, because I will crush you, [expletive].”

The girl who is seen punching the other girl in the video is being charged with aggravated assault.

The student who recorded the video of the fight is charged with violating the Pennsylvania wiretap law.

The Chartiers Valley School District released the following statement after the incident:

“Chartiers Valley School District does not condone or tolerate violence of any kind and will enforce consequences to the fullest extent. The District considers matters of student safety and security to be of utmost importance and strives to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of its students and staff.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, has also released a statement calling for state and federal officials to investigate the incident for possible bias.

They go on to say: “CAIR-Pittsburgh is offering legal support to the student’s family after she was shown on a video posted online being attacked in the bathroom of Chartiers Valley High School. The Muslim student was treated later for a concussion and severe bruising. Criminal charges are pending.”