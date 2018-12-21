Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A third person has been arrested in connection to a triple homicide in New Castle.

New Castle Police say 41-year-old Jody Hammer was arrested late Friday morning on charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Ten-year-old Amariah Emery, 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey and 30-year-old Lawrence Cannon were found dead on Oct. 16 on the first floor of Pumphrey’s home on West North Street. All three had been shot. Police believe the shooting happened sometime on the night of Oct. 15.

Police believe Hammer, 19-year-old Steven Procopio and 19-year-old Anthony Lavon Cooper Jr. went to Pumphrey’s home with intentions to rob the victims, but during the incident, an argument started.

Cooper allegedly shot Cannon and Pumphrey during the argument, then handed the gun to Procopio after hearing people upstairs. Procopio then allegedly shot Emery and tried to shoot a female juvenile who ran back upstairs.

RELATED STORIES:

Procopio, Cooper and Hammer were all questioned by police on Oct. 16 and released. Police arrested Procopio on Oct. 17 and charged him with three counts of criminal homicide. Cooper was arrested in Detroit on Oct. 29 and charged with three counts of homicide.

Hammer was placed in the Lawrence County Jail on no bond.