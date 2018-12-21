Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The former police chief of Elizabeth Borough was in court this morning.

A judge ruled Timothy Butler can remain free on bond pending trial, and he does not have to be under electronic monitoring.

Butler turned himself into police yesterday on several charges, including theft, obstruction and prohibited acts.

He’s accused of stealing thousands of stamp bags of heroin from the evidence room.

According to the criminal complaint, approximately 62 bundles and 2,700 loose stamp bags were found in Butler’s trash can. Additionally, officials say 535 loose stamp bags were found in and around his desk.

According to investigators, Butler admitted to having a heroin addiction, which he says started after taking Vicodin for neck and back pain.

He resigned a few days ago.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details