Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose slightly in November after steadily dropping to a nearly two-decade low, as the pool of job-seekers grew and payrolls shrank.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate ticked up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.2 percent last month. It was the first month-to-month increase since mid-2016.

The national rate is 3.7 percent.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 21,000, as employment rose by 17,000 to a record of nearly 6.2 million. Unemployment also rose by 3,000 to 269,000.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls shrank by 5,400 in November. Construction grew, while manufacturing and education and health services shrank.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)