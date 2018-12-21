Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday’s rainy weather didn’t seem to slow down anyone on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Pittsburgh International Airport was buzzing all day as people made their way home for the holidays.

AAA estimates upwards of 112 million people will fly, drive or hit the rails. That’s the highest figure on record in the 17 years AAA has been tracking holiday travel.

Passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport is on track to finish at about 10 million, the highest since 2007.

When you crunch the numbers, the Airport has had about 20 percent growth in traffic over the past five years.

The Airport says last month was their busiest November since 2006.