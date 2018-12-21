Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Penguins fan is looking for a special Christmas gift for her father – a new kidney.

Ashley Pritchard’s photo at a recent Penguins game is quickly spreading across social media.

Pritchard is standing with her father and holding a sign that says, “Dear Santa, Please bring my dad a new kidney! Love, Ashley”

Penguins fan: Seeking holiday miracle. We’ve found a donor before… Can we find another hero to make this fan’s Christmas wish come true? pic.twitter.com/hB3lURZk6j — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 21, 2018

Within hours of its initial posting, the photo had been shared on Facebook more than 350 times. The Penguins also tweeted the photo and it has been retweeted hundreds of times.

This isn’t the first time a Penguins fan has sought help from fellow fans while attending a game.

Earlier this year, Kelly Sowatsky brought a sign to a game asking for a kidney.

The Penguins tweeted the photo, saying Kelly was seeking a hero, and she found him all the way in Delaware, a Penguins fan and school teacher like her, whose name is Jeff Lynd.

Although they did not know each other, for Lynd it was an easy decision to help save Sowatsky’s life.

The transplant surgery was performed at UPMC Montefiore and Kelly was set to be discharged in November.

Now, Sowatsky has not only has a second chance at life, she has a life-long friend, too.