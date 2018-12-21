Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold front passed through the area this afternoon, causing temperatures to start slipping.

As moisture continues to lift into that colder air, we’re going to see this rain mix with snow, then change over to scattered snow showers.

Accumulations are not going to be much to write home about, however, some slick spots will be possible in the local ridges.

It could get a little nasty in the highest ridges Friday night, so if you are getting out of town for the holidays, give extra time, as you approach Central Pennsylvania on Friday.

Snow showers will remain scattered around the area early on Saturday with noticeably colder temperatures and gusty winds (make sure your inflatable Christmas décor is tied down).

During the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies and chilly winds will remain after the snow turns off.

Another quick-hitting system zips through the region Sunday. This will bring rain and snow to the area. While it does not look to cause major issues, it looks to be the last chance for a “White Christmas.” Those chances look very, very low.

Looking at the bright side of things, travel on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looks good with quiet conditions and typical temperatures for this time of year. — Ray Petelin