By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Happy Friday! It’s the last day of fall/first day of winter depending on how you look at it.

Winter officially arrives at 5:23 p.m. As if on cue, colder air will move in around then and change lingering, steady afternoon rain to snow showers from 6 p.m. through the evening.

We could see up to 1 inch of additional rain before the change to snow. Up to 1 inch of wet snow could fall, so watch for slick, icy spots tonight and tomorrow.

The higher elevations in the Laurels and Ridges could see 1-3 inches of snowfall by Saturday morning.

After that, we stay in the 30s, but it will remain dry through Christmas! Have a nice Friday and a great weekend! —Kristin Emery.

