ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person has been hospitalized after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Robinson Township.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. at Park Manor Boulevard and Robinson Centre Drive near the Mall at Robinson.

Emergency dispatchers say police are still on the scene investigating and traffic in the area is backed up.

