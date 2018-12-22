PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to sample the best chicken wings around town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chicken wing outlets in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Bigham Tavern
First up is Mount Washington’s Bigham Tavern, situated at 321 Bigham St. With four stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp, the pub and breakfast and brunch spot, serving chicken wings and more, is the highest rated chicken wing outlet in Pittsburgh.
2. Chick’n Bubbly
Oakland’s Chick’n Bubbly, located at 117 Oakland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean spot, which offers bubble tea and chicken wings, four stars out of 131 reviews.
3. The Dream BBQ
The Dream BBQ, a soul food spot that offers barbecue, chicken wings and more in Homewood South, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7600 N. Braddock Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Wiggy’s
Check out Wiggy’s, which has earned four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score chicken wings and sandwiches at 2350 Noblestown Road.
5. Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings
Last but not least, there’s Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings – South Side, a Southside Flats favorite with four stars out of 35 reviews. Stop by 1324 E. Carson St. to hit up the spot to score chicken wings, burgers and sandwiches next time you’re in the mood.