  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Landslide, Local TV, Pittsburgh Port Authority Buses

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority has shut down part of the East Busway on Saturday morning because of a landslide.

The busway is closed between the 26th Street ramp and Grant Street.

Port Authority Port Authority Shuts Down Part Of East Busway Because Of Landslide

Photo Credit: KDKA

All buses are being detoured onto Liberty Avenue into Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Penn Park Stop is being served on the outbound side.

Crews on the scene assessing the damage and Port Authority staff is on-site to assist customers.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s