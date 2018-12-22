Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority has shut down part of the East Busway on Saturday morning because of a landslide.

The busway is closed between the 26th Street ramp and Grant Street.

All buses are being detoured onto Liberty Avenue into Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Penn Park Stop is being served on the outbound side.

Crews on the scene assessing the damage and Port Authority staff is on-site to assist customers.

