PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority reopened the East Busway after it was shut down earlier on Saturday morning because of a landslide.

The busway was closed between the 26th Street ramp and Grant Street.

According to the Port Authority, crews are still working to clean up debris on the outbound side and buses are back to their regular routes with the assistance from traffic control personnel.

During the closure, buses were being detoured onto Liberty Avenue into Downtown Pittsburgh. The Penn Park Stop was being served on the outbound side.