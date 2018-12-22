  • KDKA TVOn Air

College Basketball, Duquesne Dukes, Duquesne University, Eastern Kentucky Colonels

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Michael Hughes pulled down a rebound off a missed free throw in the final seconds as Duquesne held on for an 85-84 overtime victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Erick Williams Jr. hit a jump shot to give Duquesne an 85-83 lead with 14 seconds left in overtime. Eastern Kentucky’s Tre King missed a layup, got his own rebound and was fouled as he went back up with three seconds left. He made the first but missed the second and Hughes’ rebound secured the victory for Duquesne (9-3), which has won five of its last six games.

Eastern Kentucky took a 48-42 lead into the break and stayed out front until a Hughes layup tied it at 67-67 with 8:26 remaining. Williams nailed a 3-pointer two minutes later to give the Dukes a 72-71 lead.

Williams, who finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds, dropped in two free throws to tie at 79-79 with 18 seconds left in regulation. Eastern’s Nick Mayo missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to force overtime.

Sincere Carry had 14 points and Hughes added 13 to go with nine rebounds for Duquesne.

Dujuanta Weaver and Mayo had 18 points apiece for the Colonels (6-6).

