HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — A Homestead man got into the holiday spirit on Saturday.

Joe McCain was at the Park Place AME Church on 19th Avenue in Homestead feeding the needy thanks to donations.

This is McCain’s sixth year giving away food boxes to those in need. He was able to distribute 2,800 to 3,000 boxes that will give a family of four something to eat for five to seven days.