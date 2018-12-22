Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Ligonier Police Department arrested a man for allegedly attempting to burglarize the home of an off-duty Ligonier borough police officer early Saturday morning.

According to the police, at around 3:34 a.m., Brad Steffey tried to break into the off-duty officer’s home. After a fight took place, the officer was injured and the intoxicated Steffey fled. He was later apprehended a short distance away.

A number of charges are pending against Steffey, including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal attempted burglary, resisting arrest and public intoxication, among others.

There is currently no information available on the severity of the officer’s injures.