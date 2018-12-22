Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (KDKA) — Close to 500 Steelers fans gathered together Saturday for an early pregame party on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

One of the biggest attractions was former Steelers quarterback Bubby Brister, who came into town for the game.

“I’ve been to a lot of these, believe it or not, and not just in New Orleans. I live across the lake 30 miles, but San Diego, I’ve been a lot of different places. Steelers Nation is real. It’s all over the, how about the world? Not just the country. It’s awesome to see it,” Brister said.

Meanwhile, the Steelers buses pulled up to the team’s hotel around 5 p.m. The Steelers need to win Sunday to continue to control their own destiny in the AFC North.

The good news is the Steelers have won seven straight games in a dome. The bad news is their last loss inside was to the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. on KDKA.