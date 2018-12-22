Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A North Strabane Township Police K-9 with a “life-threatening” medical condition is showing signs of improvement.

Police Chief Brian D. Hughes posted to the department’s Facebook page Friday night, saying that K-9 Drago experienced a spontaneous nosebleed about two weeks ago and underwent a medical procedure at a local animal hospital.

Drago then experienced complications from the procedure and was admitted to the hospital again for moderate blood loss.

Hughes said Drago lost about 2/3 of his body’s blood supply and was transported to another animal hospital to receive blood transfusions. They hoped his condition would stabilize so he could undergo surgery.

The police chief called Drago’s medical condition “life-threatening and completely unexpected.”

Saturday morning, Hughes reported Drago was showing signs of improvement. The animal hospital told the department Drago’s red blood cell count had increased, his blood loss was at “a slight trickle,” and he was able to eat a small amount of food.

“He is far from being out of woods, but this was a dramatic improvement,” Hughes wrote.