PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you are still looking for that perfect Christmas present, there is a unique item up for auction on eBay.

The item is a signed acrylic canvas painting of Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby.

The money raised from the auction will benefit the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Brian Shaw was an officer with the New Kensington Police Department. He was shot and killed during a traffic stop in November of 2017.

Lower Burrell artist Larry Klukaszewski painted the piece earlier this year and got the opportunity to show it to Crosby. Crosby ended up signing it, saying he was honored to be part of the benefit.

The portrait features Shaw’s badge number on Crosby’s visor.

Klukaszewski said someone is already willing to pay $2,000 for the portrait, so that is where the bidding starts. The auction closes at 9 p.m. on Christmas day.