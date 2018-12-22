Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he will play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster, who has been listed as questionable for the game with a groin injury, did not participate in Friday’s practice session after limited participation on Thursday.

But the second-year wideout, who leads the Steelers with 95 receptions for 1,274 yards this season, put fans worries to rest with a Twitter post on Saturday.

“A lot on the line this week,” Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter. “The whole season comes down to this. Yes, I’m talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I’m playing Sunday!!! Theres no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let’s get it!! 🏆 🏆”

Antonio Brown, who is second on the Steelers with 90 catches for 1,112 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns, was optimistic about Smith-Schuster’s availability ealier this week, saying, “I think he’ll be there for us.”

Steelers Pro Bowl running back James Conner will not play, missing his third straight game with an ankle injury.