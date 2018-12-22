Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OLYMPIA, Wash. (CBS) — Washington State elementary school teacher Rachel Uretsky-Pratt received an extra special gift from one of her students this year — and it definitely puts life in perspective.

On the last day of school before holiday break, Uretsky-Pratt says she received chocolate, handmade notes, and jewelry from some of her students, but it was a plastic bag filled with Lucky Charm marshmallows that stood out to her the most.

“You see, 100 percent of my school is on free/reduced lunch,” she wrote on Facebook. “They also get free breakfast at school every day of the school week. This kiddo wanted to get [me] something so badly, but had nothing to give.”

Rather than give her nothing, the student sacrificed some of the breakfast cereal she received from the school. Uretsky-Pratt says her student separated the marshmallows out of the cereal and wrapped them in the packaging from her utensils.

Uretsky-Pratt hopes her story — which has now gone viral — will inspire others to be thankful this holiday season. “Be grateful for what you have, and what others give you,” Uretsky-Pratt wrote. “It all truly comes from the deepest parts of their hearts.”

CBS News reached out to Uretsky-Pratt, who said she didn’t want to share further details about her students.

