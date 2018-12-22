Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELKINS, W.Va. (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer driver who is facing charges in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that happened in 2017 was arrested Saturday afternoon.

Allegheny County Police say 55-year-old Paul Martin Taylor, of Randolph, W.Va., was arrested at his family home in Elkins, W.Va., just before 2 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies and West Virginia State Police.

The charges against Taylor are related to a crash that happened at the intersection of Route 22 and Rodi Road in Churchill on Nov. 17, 2017.

Taylor’s tractor-trailer lost its brakes and slammed into nine other vehicles. Twelve people were hurt, including two women in their 70s who were seriously injured.

Police say the truck hadn’t been inspected, and Taylor and his wife later admitted to knowing the brakes were bad for weeks.

Taylor is facing a list of charges, including recklessly endangering another person, causing a catastrophe, reckless driving and aggravated assault by vehicle.

After he was taken into custody Saturday, Taylor was sent to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail where he will await a hearing for extradition back to Pennsylvania.