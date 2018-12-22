Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – It was either a case of extremely bad luck or a tragic coincidence after two fires in two days at the same house in Aliquippa, Pa.

The second blaze started around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning at a house on South Main Street, spreading from the first to the second floor.

The family was already out of the house because of a fire in the kitchen on Friday.

Investigators do not believe the fires are related. The house is believed to be a total loss.