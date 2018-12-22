By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, Rain, Winter Weather

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bit of drizzle will be lingering Saturday night with temperatures falling to near freezing overnight.

Sunday looks to remain cloudy with a chance for a shower in the afternoon and there could be a snow shower in the Laurels/Ridges. Highs will reach near 40 with overcast skies.

Christmas Eve? It’s looking like a chance of a flurry but mainly cloudy through Christmas Day with highs in the mid-30s.

Have a wonderful weekend and get ready for another warm-up at the end of next week! – Kristin Emery

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s