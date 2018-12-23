Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Butler Police apprehended a man who is a suspect in a retail theft and was involved in a police chase early Saturday morning, according to the station’s Facebook page.

Ryan Wilson had escaped after a chase early Saturday morning that ended with the driver of a stolen vehicle being apprehended, three police officers injured and two police cruisers damaged.

According to police, the occupants of the vehicle — Wilson and 27-year-old Joshua McBride, both from the Butler area — had outstanding warrants for recent felonies in the City of Butler.

Police say McBride, who was driving the vehicle, refused to pull over. He was apprehended at the scene.

McBride was later sent to the Butler County Prison to await arraignment on his previous charges. He’s facing multiple charges in connection to the chase, including aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault while DUI, receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding an officer.