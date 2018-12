Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – An elderly man was dragged out of a burning home in North Huntingdon on Sunday.

The man was transported by ambulance from the scene before the fire department arrived to put out the blaze on Center Street.

It is unclear the severity of the man’s injuries at this time.

KDKA is investigating and will have more information as it becomes available.